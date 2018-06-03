Inmate assaulted by two others at Atwater federal prison, officials say

An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater received medical treatment recently after being assaulted by two other inmates, prison officials announced Saturday.
The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. Staff “isolated and contained” the attack while all inmates were returned to their cells and the prison was placed on “modified operations,” according to a news release.
Prison officials did not name any of the three inmates. The injured inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment and has since returned to USP Atwater, officials said.
The FBI has been notified, which is routine, and an investigation is planned, the release said. “At no time was the public in danger, and the institution will return to normal operations as soon as possible,” the release said.
USP Atwater is a high-security facility that houses about 1,175 male offenders.
Comments