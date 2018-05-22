Jets' Donahue says 30-day stay in rehab was 'life-changing'

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, New York Jets' Dylan Donahue speaks to reporters during NFL football rookie minicamp in Florham Park, N.J. The 25-year-old Donahue was arrested and charged with drunken driving early on Feb. 26 after police say he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel in New Jersey and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people. Donahue "definitely" considered the incident a wake-up call, and soon after checked himself into a substance-abuse treatment facility in Jacksonville, Fla., after his second DUI arrest in less than a year. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo