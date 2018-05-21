Social media under microscope in emotive Irish abortion vote

In this photo taken on May 17, 2018, an anti-abortion poster is hung on a lamppost outside the Google offices in Dublin, Ireland. In homes and pubs, on leaflets and lampposts, debate rages in Ireland over whether to lift the country's decades-old ban on abortion. Pro-repeal banners declare: "Her choice: vote yes." Anti-abortion placards warn against a "license to kill." Online, the argument is just as charged _ and more shadowy _ as unregulated ads of uncertain origin battle to sway voters ahead of Friday's referendum, which could give Irish women the right to end their pregnancies for the first time. The emotive campaign took a twist this month when Facebook and Google look last-minute decisions to restrict or remove ads relating to the abortion vote. It is the latest response to global concern about social media's role in influencing political campaigns for the U.S. presidency and Brexit. Peter Morrison AP Photo