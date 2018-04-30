VA hospital investigating after tweets of 'unsanitary' room

This undated photo provided by Christopher Wilson shows cluttered and unsanitary conditions that Wilson, an Army veteran, found in an exam room where he waited to be seen at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Salt Lake City. The VA is investigating why he was put in a room with an overflowing trash can and medical supplies strewn about. Dr. Karen Gribbin, chief of staff at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, apologized on Monday, April 30, 2018. "Mr. Wilson should not have been placed in the room in that condition," Gribbin said. Christopher Wilson via AP)