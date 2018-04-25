Maui police officer files disability suit against department

A Maui police officer has filed a lawsuit against the department claiming it has no psychologists to help police with mental health issues and has a pattern of retaliation, forcing officers to keep their problems secret.
Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday that Kelly Pauole, a 21-year veteran of the department, said his mental health declined after he fatally shot a man in 2006.
Pauole, a Gulf War veteran, said the fatality could have been prevented if the officers on scene had stun guns.
Pauole said he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following the shooting and asked to be put on light duty, but was instead demoted and stripped of his gun and badge.
The Maui Police Department released a response to the suit, saying it "continuously hires and supports all veterans."
