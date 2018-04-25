It's just sunlight refracted by ice crystals, but this 'fire rainbow' is awesome.

Nature can be pretty awesome, as in inspiring a sense of awe.

Such is the case with the circumhorizon arc — a natural phenomena that occurs when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, sending off a halo of colors that appears as a rainbow of fire in the sky.

The National Weather Service Bay Area tweeted out photos of one such "fire rainbow," taken by a runner at Pinnacles National Park on Tuesday. The park is in Central California near the San Andreas Fault about 80 miles southeast of San Jose.

Fire rainbows are fairly common in the U.S. during the summer, according to SF Gate. That's due to the position of the sun, which must be higher than 58 degrees.

As this chart from the website Atmospheric Optics shows, California is a good place to see a fire rainbow.

And lest we forget, this kind of optical illusion isn't unknown to those who frequent California's national parks. Horsetail Fall in Yosemite has become a destination in recent years.