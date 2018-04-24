That's a heavy lift: Rhino at Illinois zoo undergoes CT scan

In this April 23, 2018 photo provided by the Chicago Zoological Society Dr. Sathya Chinnadurai, senior staff veterinarian for the Chicago Zoological Society, monitors Layla a 7½-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, as she receives a CT scan inside the Zoo's Pachyderm House in Brookfield, Ill. The images from the scan provided diagnostic results that will help determine the best course of action in treating an obstruction in Layla's nasal passageway. Chicago Zoological Society via AP Kelly Tone