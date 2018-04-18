The Latest: $1M bond for Phoenix man in girlfriend's death

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Phoenix who delivered her child (all times local):
6:30 p.m.
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Phoenix man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend, who delivered the baby delivered by emergency cesarean section.
Phoenix police say 36-year-old Dwight A. Miles Jr. has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis was found slumped over the wheel of a car stopped on a street Tuesday.
Miles didn't have an attorney at his initial court appearance Wednesday.
Police say he was Dennis' boyfriend and the two argued in the car before she was shot.
They say Dennis' 5-year-old daughter also was in the car, but wasn't injured when her mother was shot in the head.
Authorities say Dennis' newborn boy remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.
1:15 p.m.
Phoenix police say a newborn boy delivered by emergency cesarean section remained in critical and unstable condition Wednesday after the fatal shooting of his pregnant mother during an argument.
Police say 36-year-old Dwight A. Miles Jr., the boyfriend of 29-year-old Chelsee Dennis, was arrested on suspicion of homicide after she was found slumped over the wheel of a car stopped on a street Tuesday.
According to police, police located Miles after a person was seen running away from the car after the shooting.
Police also say Dennis' 5-year-old daughter also was in the car but wasn't injured when the mother was shot in the head.
A police probable-cause statement says the girl said the adults argued before the shooting.
Miles doesn't have an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
