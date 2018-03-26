'Truly alarming': No babies for endangered right whales

FILE - In this 2009 file photo, a female right whale swims at the surface of the water with her calf a few miles off the Georgia coast. The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales is ending without a single newborn being spotted off the southeast U.S. coast. That is something that hasn’t happened in 30 years. Researchers have been looking since December for newborn right whales off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. That’s where pregnant whales typically give birth each winter. Survey flights wrap up when the month ends Saturday, March 31, 2018. Savannah Morning News via AP, File John Carrington