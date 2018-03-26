Florida Gov. Scott signs bills mandating backup power

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Janice Connelly of Hollywood, Fla., sets up a makeshift memorial in memory of the senior citizens who died in the heat at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood. Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation Monday, March 26, 2018, requiring backup power sources in Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities, months after the deaths of several residents from a sweltering nursing home that lost power in a hurricane. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Carline Jean