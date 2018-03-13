Doctors hunt for hidden cancers with glowing dyes

Dr. Sunil Singhal, second from right, directs a special camera to view a tumor in his patient made visible with a fluorescent dye, seen at monitor on right, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Researchers are testing fluorescent dyes that make cancer cells glow to make them easier for surgeons to find, giving patients a better shot at survival. Matt Rourke AP Photo