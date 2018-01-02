Get a pencil: California's marijuana-tracking system delayed

More Videos 0:29 Standoff with police at Fresno apartment Pause 0:38 Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:57 Newborn twins bridge New Year at Valley hospital 1:09 Marijuana company will begin operations at old Woodlake lumber yard in the new year 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:30 Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 0:24 Low water levels blamed for stuggling fish in Sierra reservoir 0:36 Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Sharon Okada The Sacramento Bee

