Animal health care company to open Mississippi facility

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 02:52 AM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.

An animal health care company has announced a new Mississippi distribution center, carrying a $1.7 million investment and the creation of 27 jobs.

Henry Schein Animal Health announced in a news release Monday that it will begin operations in a 50,000-square-foot facility in Southaven in December.

Henry Schein Animal Health offers products and solutions to more than 29,000 veterinary professionals. Gov. Phil Bryant said northern Mississippi's transportation network and location is advantageous to companies with distribution needs.

Henry Schein Animal Health's North America president, Fran Dirksmeier, says the new distribution center is the result of extensive planning and collaboration with the Mississippi Development Authority.

The development authority is providing assistance through the Jobs Tax Credit program, and DeSoto County is providing ad valorem and Free Port Warehouse tax exemptions.

