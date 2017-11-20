FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, as technology companies and retailers make gains.
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 24, 2015, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks are opening slightly higher, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, as technology companies and retailers make gains. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo

Asian shares advance as Wall Street regains ground

November 20, 2017 08:02 PM

TOKYO

Asian shares edged mostly higher Tuesday after Wall Street regained lost ground overnight amid subdued trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1 percent to 22,488.38 in morning trading, while the Kospi in South Korea added 0.1 percent to 2,530.64. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9 percent to 29,522.24. Australia's S&P ASX 200 climbed 0.3 percent to 5,962.00. The Shanghai Composite index surged 0.7 percent to 3,414.57. Southeast Asian shares were mixed.

WALL STREET: U.S. trading has been relatively light ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Standard & Poor's 500 index picked up 0.1 percent to 2,582.14. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 percent to 23,430.33. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.1 percent to 6,790.71. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks climbed 0.7 percent to 1,503.40.

NORTH KOREA: Nervousness about North Korea did little to dampen investor sentiments in Asia, and instead lifted defense-related stock in Japan. President Donald Trump put North Korea on America's terrorism blacklist, despite questions about Pyongyang's support for international attacks beyond the assassination of its leader's half brother in February. IHI Corp. gained 1.3 percent, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries edged up 0.8 percent.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 7 cents to $56.49 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 29 cents to $56.49 on Monday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, climbed 11 cents to $62.33 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 112.53 yen from 112.62 late Monday. The euro rose to $1.1739 from $1.1733.

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/yuri%20kageyama

