Needles all over: What to do if you find syringes in public

In this Wednesday June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison, of the "Clean River Project" uses a rake to reach for a discarded hypodermic needle while examining a boom filled with waste collected from a recovery boat on the Merrimack River in Chelmsford, Mass. In Portland, Maine, officials have collected more than 700 needles so far this year, putting them on track to handily exceed the nearly 900 gathered in all of 2016. In March alone, San Francisco collected more than 13,000 syringes, compared with only about 2,900 the same month in 2016. Charles Krupa AP Photo