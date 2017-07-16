'It's raining needles': Drug crisis creates pollution threat

In this Wednesday June 7, 2017 photo, activist Rocky Morrison walks through an encampment where opioid addicts shoot up along the Merrimack River in Lowell, Mass. Morrison leads a cleanup effort along the Merrimack River, which winds through the old milling city of Lowell, and has recovered hundreds of needles in abandoned homeless camps that dot the banks, as well as in piles of debris that collect in floating booms he recently started setting. Charles Krupa AP Photo