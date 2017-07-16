Tri-City dental offices provide spa-like experience

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY JULY 16 AND THEREAFTER - In a Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, dentist Antonio Lopez-Ibarra, left, speaks to his patient, Jonathan Martinez, 34, of Pasco, inside Tri-City Dental in Kennewick, Wa., before examining him. Lopez-Ibarra is one of a growing number offering spa-like services to patients. The extras _ from paraffin hand wax to aromatherapy _ help calm patients, make treatments go more smoothly and contribute to a better overall experience, Lopez-Ibarra and others said. The Tri-City Herald via AP Noelle Haro-Gomez