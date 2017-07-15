News

July 15, 2017 11:42 AM

Officials approve permit for mental health hospital

The Associated Press
LACEY, Wash.

Officials in western Washington state have approved a conditional use permit for a $22 million mental health hospital.

The Olympian reports (http://bit.ly/2t2Fd22) that the Lacey City Council unanimously voted Thursday to approve the US HealthVest plan to build the facility by renovating a former state office building.

Officials say the 115-bed South Sound Behavioral Hospital is expected to open in 2018 and serve patients of all ages.

As part of the city council's approval, US HealthVest has to provide a communications plan that will be shared with Lacey police and fire officials.

The plan would include security measures and patient discharge procedures.

Officials say the hospital won't accept violent criminals or sex offenders.

The facility would be the first mental health hospital in Thurston County.

