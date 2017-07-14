'Extremely unique:' Lion nurses leopard cub in Tanzania

In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo supplied by Joop van der Linde, a leopard cub walks away after suckling on a 5-year-old lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in Tanzania. In the incredibly rare sight, the small leopard, estimated to be a few weeks old, nurses in the photographs taken this week by a guest at a local lodge. Ndutu Safari Lodge via AP Joop van der Linde