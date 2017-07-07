Hospital releases officer who had heart attack in struggle

A suburban Denver police officer who had a heart attack during a struggle with a DUI suspect has been released from the hospital.
The Edgewater Police Department says Cpl. Michael Nesbitt was released from a Wheat Ridge hospital Friday so he can recover at home.
He suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest as he tried to arrest a man who was suspected of driving a scooter while intoxicated June 23. The man fought officers as they tried to take him into custody.
He was booked into the Jefferson County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer and other charges.
