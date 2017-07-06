Hospital suspends cancer drug use on China's Nobel laureate

In this image taken from June 3, 2008, video, Liu Xiaobo speaks during an interview before his detention in Beijing, China. China's ailing Nobel Peace Prize laureate's health is further deteriorating as abdominal fluid accumulates, said a friend on Thursday, July 6, 2017, and the Chinese hospital that is treating him, adding to concerns about the long-term prognosis of the country's best-known political prisoner. AP Photo)