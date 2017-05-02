Country doctor museum honoring nurses with free admission

A New Hampshire museum telling the history of country doctors is honoring the role of nurses with free admission.
The Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth Village is honoring current, retired and student nurses and the contributions they make for National Nurses Week. Admission is free for them from May 6-13.
The museum highlights the medical practices of two country doctors, Edwin Remick and his son Edwin "Doc" Crafts Remick. The doctors were assisted by three nurses.
It's the only country doctor museum in New England and one of only three in the country.
