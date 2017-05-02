News

May 02, 2017 9:16 PM

Country doctor museum honoring nurses with free admission

The Associated Press
TAMWORTH, N.H.

A New Hampshire museum telling the history of country doctors is honoring the role of nurses with free admission.

The Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth Village is honoring current, retired and student nurses and the contributions they make for National Nurses Week. Admission is free for them from May 6-13.

The museum highlights the medical practices of two country doctors, Edwin Remick and his son Edwin "Doc" Crafts Remick. The doctors were assisted by three nurses.

It's the only country doctor museum in New England and one of only three in the country.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall

Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall 0:49

Adding 'In God We Trust' at Fresno City Hall
Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:16

Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze
Firefighters battle flames in several Fresno apartment units 0:26

Firefighters battle flames in several Fresno apartment units

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos