News

April 28, 2017 7:38 PM

Giants: Bumgarner suffered AC sprain, out 3 months

By GIDEON RUBIN Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who earlier this month injured his left throwing shoulder in a dirt-biking accident, started rehab for the injury and is expected to be out until after the July 10-13 All-Star break, the team said Friday.

The 27-year-old suffered a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in the April 20 crash on the team's day off in Colorado.

Bumgarner started rehab Friday focused on improving his range of motion, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Bumgarner, who's in the last year of a five-year $35 million contract extension he signed in 2012, is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts this season.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut 2:27

Astros top prospect Francis Martes makes Triple A debut
Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win 1:07

Grizzlies manager Tony D gets 1000th PCL win
Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win 1:26

Pitcher Brady Rodgers on Fresno Grizzlies first win

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos