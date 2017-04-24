Arkansas executes Jones; plans 2nd lethal injection of night

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling Pause 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices 1:25 How Arkansas’s execution drugs work, and sometimes don’t 1:59 You won't need a golden ticket to tour Grandpa's popcorn factory in Fresno 1:01 Downtown residents, business people reflect on deadly Fresno shooting rampage 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Arkansas had been planning to execute eight inmates over 10 days in April using a three-drug lethal-injection cocktail. Here’s how it works — and why it’s been controversial. The New York Times