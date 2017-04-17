News

April 17, 2017 5:48 AM

Police respond to call of threat, help man suffering attack

The Associated Press
NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H.

Police in New Hampshire responding to a call about an armed man threatening to harm himself ended up coming to his aid when he suffered an apparent heart attack.

Police said as they made contact with the man outside his home in Northumberland on Saturday, he approached his home carrying a small handgun down by his side. He didn't say anything or threaten anyone and entered the home, ignoring police who tried to keep him outside.

More police arrived and they tried to call the man. At that time, he came out and lay in his driveway on his back with his hands out to the side. He said he was having a medical issue.

The officers took him into protective custody and an emergency technician rendered assistance. He was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hundreds flock to Woodward Park to celebrate Easter with family

Hundreds flock to Woodward Park to celebrate Easter with family 1:00

Hundreds flock to Woodward Park to celebrate Easter with family
16-year-old murder suspect shot in officer-involved shooting near child care center in Fresno 1:40

16-year-old murder suspect shot in officer-involved shooting near child care center in Fresno
Kids vie for 250,000 eggs at People's Church Easter Egg hunt in Fresno 1:50

Kids vie for 250,000 eggs at People's Church Easter Egg hunt in Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos