Prescription med collection event set for Council Bluffs

Law enforcement officials in western Iowa will be collecting unused prescription medications later this month.
The public will have the opportunity to drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked through the "Operation Medicine Cabinet" event on April 29. The event is being held by the Council Bluffs Police Department and is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
The Daily Nonpareil reports (http://bit.ly/2ocwyHU ) that people can drop off prescription and over-the-counter drugs from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Walgreens in Council Bluffs.
Past events have collected more than 4,200 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs, with more than 2,300 residents participating anonymously since 2010.
