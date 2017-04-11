Maine experiences late season surge of flu

Health officials say Maine has experienced a late-season flu surge with half of the state's influenza cases happening in the month of March.
Dr. Siiri Bennett, the state epidemiologist, tells the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2o3o2uL) that "there's still a lot of flu out there."
It been a busy season compared. Through April 1, Maine has had 4,188 positive tests for influenza viruses. That compares to 2,360 for all of the last flu season.
Bennett said there could be any number of reasons why positive tests in Maine have increased, including more testing of patients, the severity of the flu, types of strains circulating and effectiveness of the flu vaccine. Federal official say the effectiveness of the flu vaccine this season is 48 percent.
