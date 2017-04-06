The Latest: Australia condemns Syrian attack as 'war crime'

3:28 High speed rail construction update for March 2017 Pause

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:01 Athletic Director Jim Bartko speaks to Fresno State community about being molested as a child

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:12 Fresno State's lacrosse team drawing better crowds, fan support (and winning, too)

2:04 Schiff: Devin Nunes stepping away from Russia probe 'in the best interest of the investigation'

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications