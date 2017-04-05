FDA pick faces questioning on ties to industry he'd regulate

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:56 Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record