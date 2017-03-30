Key findings of the AP-NORC poll on health care

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:39 Meet your vegetables: Microgreens at the River Park Farmers Market

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

1:54 Movie Trailer: 'Boss Baby'