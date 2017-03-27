The Latest: At least 3 killed in Oakland building fire

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications Pause

1:52 Fresno State Mock Trial team competes in regional tournament

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

1:06 Fresno hearing shows concerns over proposed health-care plan

1:47 Dealing with water woes in Seville lasts for generations in Rebecca Quintana’s family

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:28 Fresno mayor helps launch her tribute beer at FresYes Fest