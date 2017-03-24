News

March 24, 2017 6:33 PM

Wizards jump out early, cruise to 129-108 victory over Nets

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

John Wall scored 22 points despite dealing with migraine headache symptoms earlier in the day, Bradley Beal added 19 points and the Washington Wizards cruised past the Brooklyn Nets 129-108 on Friday night.

Brandon Jennings had 18 points, one of three bench players to score in double-figures as the third-place Wizards moved a game ahead of idle Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Wall and Jennings each had nine assists as Washington won its second straight before embarking on a five-game road trip.

Justin Hamilton scored 20 points off the bench to lead the Nets a day after Brooklyn beat Phoenix 126-98 for its second-largest win of the season.

