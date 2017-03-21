The Latest: Baker details impact of GOP health care bill

The Latest on Gov. Charlie Baker's letter to the Massachusetts congressional delegation concerning the House GOP's health care bill (all times local):
____
9:30 a.m.
Gov. Charlie Baker says the health care bill before the U.S. House could cost the state at least $1.5 billion in annual federal payments within five years.
The Republican governor details his administration's analysis of the bill in a letter sent Tuesday to members of the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation.
Baker says the state is likely to lose at least $1 billion by 2020, increasing to $1.5 billion in 2022, an estimate that includes a reduction in Medicaid reimbursements and reduced federal subsidies for private insurance purchased through the state's health connector.
The governor warns that could hurt Massachusetts' efforts to maintain its highest-in-the-nation rate of insured residents.
The U.S. House is scheduled to debate and vote on the bill Thursday.
___
2:01 a.m.
Gov. Charlie Baker is urging the state's congressional delegation to fight a Republican-backed health care bill that he says could undermine Massachusetts' efforts to maintain its highest-in-the-nation rate of insured residents.
The Republican governor is including his concerns in a letter he's planning to send to the all-Democratic delegation Tuesday. Baker also will outline potential federal revenue losses for Massachusetts if the bill becomes law.
The U.S. House is scheduled to debate and vote on the bill Thursday.
Baker says he's concerned the proposal could chip away at the ability of Massachusetts to continue providing near-universal coverage.
The Massachusetts delegation doesn't need much convincing. Members have called the bill "heartless," ''irresponsible" and "an act of malice."
Baker says he hopes to work with the Trump administration to improve the plan.
Comments