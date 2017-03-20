Man who showed signs of marijuana use strikes girl with car

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference Pause

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

2:53 Derek and Heather Carr hold a surprise tea party for sisters at Valley Children's Hospital

1:18 Henry Perea: We are still in the race

2:51 Meet Rei Hotoda, the fifth conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

4:52 Video premier: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:29 Police say suspect in high-speed pursuit may have stolen the car from a dealership

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm