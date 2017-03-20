Already in peril, rural hospitals unsure on health care bill

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main Pause

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain

0:55 Audra McDonald on singing the works of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman in 'Beauty and the Beast'

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

1:30 Adam Munoz's walk-off grand slam lifts Fresno City College

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station