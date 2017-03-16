EMT run over, killed by man driving stolen ambulance

1:24 Clovis 12-year-old wins Fresno County Spell-Off for third year in a row Pause

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:37 Fresno River surges after rainfall in Oakhurst

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

0:38 Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

1:25 Tranquillity woman keeping suitcases out, just in case of levee break

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:05 Dave Barry brings his brand of comedy to Town Hall lecture in Fresno

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo