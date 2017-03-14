Australian author found guilty of unconscionable conduct

0:44 Three Stockton-area people arrested in series of Fresno cigarette heists Pause

1:03 SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

0:50 Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

0:58 Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

2:06 Movie trailer: 'Beauty and the Beast'

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

2:14 Highlights as Selma High boys stunned in closing seconds of SoCal Regional basketball playoffs

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods