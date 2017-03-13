Republicans brace for downbeat CBO analysis of health bill

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay Pause

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco

1:11 6th annual Central Valley Regional Robotics competition concludes Sunday

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

0:49 Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

1:25 Tranquillity woman keeping suitcases out, just in case of levee break

0:26 Fatal shooting in Turlock

0:36 Small plane crash site investigation continues Tuesday morning