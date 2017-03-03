Gang violence crackdown

The state Department of Water Resources reports that contractors continue to remove sediment and debris below the Lake Oroville spillway. Lake levels have risen 3 feet to elevation 843 feet since the spillway gates were closed. Flows to meet fishery requirements are being met by releases through the Thermalito Diversion Dam and Thermalito Afterbay River Outlet, according to the DWR. The total flow to the Feather River remains at 2500 cfs. The operation will continue 24 hours per day.