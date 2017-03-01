Arkansas panel advances medical pot smoking, edibles ban

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline Pause

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

0:56 Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

2:01 'Ashes to go' offered in parking lot for Ash Wednesday

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno