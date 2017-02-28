Damage reported at Illinois nursing home, Arkansas community

1:37 Terance Frazier previews renovations to Granite Park in central Fresno Pause

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942