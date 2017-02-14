Cigna rejects $48 billion Anthem takeover, sues for damages

1:03 Pine Flat Dam stands steady on the full Kings River Pause

0:24 House fire on North Roosevelt Avenue in Fresno

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

1:14 Tower at Simonian Farms dedicated to remembering the injustice of WWII relocation camps

1:51 World Ag Expo 2017 gearing up for 50th year

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:11 Japanese American internee describes pain of losing citizenship

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor