Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child Pause

0:42 Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

1:57 Garlanding Ceremony kicks off annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

2:03 Fresno State beats Boise State | basketball recap

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare