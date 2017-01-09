Indiana hospital hosts wedding at cancer patient's bedside

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero Pause

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

1:19 New life for old Manchester mall

0:38 Lemoore Naval Air Station spokesman discusses security breach

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:51 Lawmaker's son dabs and Paul Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'