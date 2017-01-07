Brother of airport shooting suspect says US gov't failed him

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

0:49 New Cultural Arts District Park lights up downtown Fresno

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:08 Fresno Bee All-Star golf MVP Madison Nii excels on and off the course

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards