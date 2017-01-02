Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."