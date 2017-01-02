Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

Fresno police Lt. Steve Card explains what investigators know so far about a fatal car crash at Herndon and West avenues Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. One woman died in the collision.

Longtime Merced County Supervisor injured in early morning structure fire

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."

Hmong International New Year welcomes Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly

Special guest of the annual Hmong International New Year celebration on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Fresno Fairgrounds was Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly. He is the first Hmong elected mayor in the United States. He talks about his strong connection to the area, the Hmong population here and the Hmong International New Year celebration.

