Lt. Steve Card updates reporters on fatal Herndon Avenue crash

Longtime Merced County Supervisor Deidre Kelsey was injured in a fire at her home in Snelling, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. According to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, battalion chief Mark Pimentel, Kelsey reported the fire in person at the Snelling fire station at about 4 a.m.. According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, Kelsey suffered "first-degree burns to 75 percent of her body."
Patients and staff at Valley Children's Hospital send best wishes to Oakland quarterback and former Fresno State star Derek Carr, who is recovering from a broken leg. The hospital treated Carr's 3-year-old son, Dallas, when Dallas was a newborn.
Michele Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, were caught on surveillance video breaking into a garage in Fresno and stealing Christmas presents on Dec. 22. Both have been arrested in connection with the case.
Special guest of the annual Hmong International New Year celebration on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at the Fresno Fairgrounds was Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly. He is the first Hmong elected mayor in the United States. He talks about his strong connection to the area, the Hmong population here and the Hmong International New Year celebration.