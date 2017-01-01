US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of banking limbo

1:21 New Year's Eve eagle tour on Millerton Lake Pause

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:59 Latest condition of correctional officers from Fresno County Jail lobby shooting

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:56 Sheriff's spokesman on the loss of Sgt. Rod Lucas: 'A numb feeling ... disbelief'

2:20 Family, friends honor Blackie Gejeian in Fresno

0:33 Detectives nab woman and man who stole $2,500 in Christmas gifts