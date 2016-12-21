Fresno, you were shocked and amazed by these eye-catching videos

Video cameras seemed to be everywhere in 2016 capturing the remarkable moments around us, preserving them for history and for further scrutiny.
In April, we were shocked as a driver intentionally drove over a 68-year-old Sikh man. In July we witnessed the final moments of Dylan Noble’s life from the perspectives of a passerby’s cell phone video and police body cams. More recently, we were dumbfounded as we watched fans at an Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs game pummel each other in the crowd.
But all was not fisticuffs and shootings. The Fresno Bee was there in May to witness a Canadian couple get married at the Cathouse on the Kings in Parlier. We were there when PG&E rescued a cat from atop a power pole in Southwest Fresno. And, we listened while Buchanan high school students commented on the new Clovis Unified student dress code.
Below are 13 videos that grabbed your attention in 2016. We hesitate to call them the best videos, but they were the most watched. Some are graphic and disturbing. So beware.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December
Comments