Monday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — That baseball hazing ritual of dressing up rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders is now banned.
Major League Baseball created an Anti-Hazing and Anti-Bullying Policy that covers the practice. As part of the sport's new labor deal, set to be ratified by both sides Tuesday, the players' union agreed not to contest it.
The policy, obtained by The Associated Press, prohibits "requiring, coercing or encouraging" players from "dressing up as women or wearing costumes that may be offensive to individuals based on their race, sex, nationality, age, sexual orientation, gender identify or other characteristic."
MLB Vice President Paul Mifsud said the new rules resulted partly "in light of social media, which in our view sort of unfortunately publicized a lot of the dressing up of the players ... those kind of things which in our view were insensitive and potentially offensive to a number of groups."
OLYMPICS
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's doping cover-up went far beyond the Olympics, according to a vast archive of emails released by a World Anti-Doping Agency investigator.
Besides the 12 medal winners from the 2014 Winter Olympics whose samples were supposedly tampered with, messages show a system which covered up drug use by blind athletes and children as young as 15.
In 2015, a year after the Olympics, Russia's top doping scientist, Grigory Rodchenkov, complained that the scheme Richard McLaren termed the "disappearing positive methodology" had grown so large it was covering for doping — and apparent abuse of power — in disabled sports.
Five blind athletes in powerlifting, a form of weightlifting, had tested positive for the banned steroid methandienone at the same training camp. Rodchenkov suspected unscrupulous coaches eager for medals were doping the athletes without their knowledge.
PRO FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeff Fisher's tenure in Los Angeles didn't last one full season.
The Rams fired Fisher and elevated special teams coordinator John Fassel to interim coach. The Rams are 4-9 heading into Thursday night's game at NFC West-leading Seattle.
Fisher had been the team's coach since 2012, and compiled a 31-45-1 record with the Rams. He oversaw the move from St. Louis to Los Angeles this past offseason.
The lack of success on the field, capped by a 42-14 home rout by Atlanta on Sunday, spelled the end for Fisher, who is tied with Dan Reeves for most regular-season losses in NFL history with 165. Fisher has the lowest winning percentage (.512) among coaches with 130-plus losses.
UNDATED (AP) — The Supreme Court rejected the final two challenges to the estimated $1 billion settlement between the NFL and thousands of its former players who have been diagnosed with brain injuries linked to repeated concussions. Players who already have been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's or dementia could begin receiving payments in 90 to 120 days.
The league has estimated that 6,000 former players — or nearly three in 10 — could develop Alzheimer's disease or moderate dementia. Payments could be as high as $5 million for those with Lou Gehrig's disease, also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS; the average payout is expected to be closer to $190,000.
The class-action lawsuit filed in Philadelphia accused the NFL of hiding what it knew about the link between concussions and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease that has been found in dozens of former players after their deaths. Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody approved the deal last year after twice sending it back to lawyers over concerns the fund might run out.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is about to be a head coach again after agreeing to start anew and take over at Florida Atlantic.
Kiffin's soon-to-be-former boss, Alabama coach Nick Saban, confirmed the hiring and said his offensive coordinator will remain with the Crimson Tide for the College Football Playoff.
FAU had no immediate comment because the deal has not been finalized. Kiffin has agreed to a five-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Kiffin nor the school had confirmed the hiring.
Kiffin has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama for the last three seasons, helping the Crimson Tide win last season's national championship and get back to the College Football Playoff with the No. 1 ranking this year. FAU will be his third collegiate head coaching job, and the first since USC fired him five games into the 2013 season.
BAYLOR SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University regents say they have "full confidence" in a previous investigation into campus sexual and physical assault reports, and reject calls from a group of major donors for a third-party review.
Baylor regents said in a statement they voted unanimously against further review of the investigation by the law firm Pepper Hamilton. That probe led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departures of President Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.
The Bears for Leadership Reform group led by several of Baylor's top donors has complained the full investigation hasn't been publicly released.
The regents' statement did not mention a libel lawsuit filed last week by Briles against three board members and a senior Baylor official. Briles' attorney, Ernest Cannon, said the board should release the entire investigation.
GOLF
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has had surgery for a sports hernia for the second time in three months and is not sure when he will play next.
Mickelson first had surgery on his hernia in October, right after playing in the Safeway Open. His management company said the five-time major champion is expected to make a full recovery, but it did not offer a timetable for his return.
Mickelson had planned to start 2017 at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Jan. 19-22 in Palm Desert, California. The statement said the 46-year-old was looking forward to the tournament, at least in his new role as ambassador for the event.
Mickelson hasn't won since the British Open in 2013. He has been a runner-up in the majors each of the last three years.
