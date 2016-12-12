Monday's Sports in Brief

1:51 Santa cheers on runners -- some dressed as penguins -- in Jingle Bell Run Pause

2:11 Fresh tips on choosing the perfect holiday platter

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

1:24 Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

1:31 Wife of Sanger lawyer describes raid of their home. About a month later, she was dead.

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

1:07 Former Madera Mayor Margie Medellin swears in her son, new Madera Mayor Andy Medellin

2:38 Longterm Fresno hotel resident living without a working heater

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages