Oregon cities setting rules after opting in to legal pot

4:30 Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson discusses arrest of shooting suspect Pause

0:41 Nearly 1,000 pot plants found in Fresno house, sheriff says

0:58 Merced deputies seeking carjacking suspect

0:31 Gunman opens fire, kills motorist in downtown Fresno

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:50 Prep football playoffs: No. 3 Hanford 36, No. 6 Kingsburg 21

1:07 See the sights, take a test drive at the Central California Auto Show

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

12:50 Safety tips when you encounter bears, wolves, or moose